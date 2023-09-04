News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Laurence Maguire 'buzzing' to score on Crawley Town debut after joining from Chesterfield

Laurence Maguire was ‘buzzing’ to score on his Crawley Town debut.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST

The 26-year-old has joined the Reds on loan until the end of January after not making a single appearance for Chesterfield this season.

And just like his parent club, he was involved in a thriller on Saturday on his first outing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His new team found themselves 2-0 down at Stockport County but Maguire struck to make it 2-2 and then they went 3-2 ahead before being pegged back late on.

Laurence Maguire. Picture: Tina Jenner.Laurence Maguire. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Laurence Maguire. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Most Popular

"We worked on set-plays a lot yesterday,” Maguire explained. “The coaching staff went into a lot of detail about what they want. It was a great ball and I have just swung my right foot at it and it went in and it was a massive relief. I was buzzing to be fair.”

Maguire is the Blues’ longest-serving player after coming through the academy, making his debut in 2016, but he is hoping he can kick-start his career again.

He said: "I was ready for a change after being at Chesterfield for a few years. This is a chance for me to come into the EFL and show what I am about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is obviously a big change for me and my family and my partner. We are really looking forward to the change and coming down and experiencing a different lifestyle.

"It is something that I have been wanting to do for the last three or four weeks, to be honest. It has taken a long time but we have finally got it over the line and I can’t wait to get started.

"The way the gaffer wants to play with three back suits me. I am really excited to join up with him.”

Related topics:Crawley TownChesterfieldBluesEFL