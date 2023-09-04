The 26-year-old has joined the Reds on loan until the end of January after not making a single appearance for Chesterfield this season.

And just like his parent club, he was involved in a thriller on Saturday on his first outing.

His new team found themselves 2-0 down at Stockport County but Maguire struck to make it 2-2 and then they went 3-2 ahead before being pegged back late on.

Laurence Maguire. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"We worked on set-plays a lot yesterday,” Maguire explained. “The coaching staff went into a lot of detail about what they want. It was a great ball and I have just swung my right foot at it and it went in and it was a massive relief. I was buzzing to be fair.”

Maguire is the Blues’ longest-serving player after coming through the academy, making his debut in 2016, but he is hoping he can kick-start his career again.

He said: "I was ready for a change after being at Chesterfield for a few years. This is a chance for me to come into the EFL and show what I am about.

"It is obviously a big change for me and my family and my partner. We are really looking forward to the change and coming down and experiencing a different lifestyle.

"It is something that I have been wanting to do for the last three or four weeks, to be honest. It has taken a long time but we have finally got it over the line and I can’t wait to get started.