Oyeleke has not played this season after having a knee operation in the summer.

He was expected to return around January time but he is not ready yet.

“It hasn’t worked out that way so it is a day-by-day thing with Manny,” coach Danny Webb said. “He is in with the physio.

Manny Oyeleke.

“We are lucky that people in his position are absolutely firing.

“Manny wants to get back playing as soon as possible.

“Once we get him right we can talk about what is best for Manny and the football club but at this moment in time it is unfair to talk about his future while he is still trying to get fit.”

Rowe spent the first-half of the season on loan at AFC Fylde but is now back with the Blues.

“Danny is back in the building,” Webb said.

“He had a really bad virus, sadly, towards the end of his time at Fylde.

“He is nowhere near match-fit at the moment so he is working with our fitness department to get him as close to match-fit as possible before he joins in with the group in training.”

In other news, it is believed that Chesterfield will be able to recall Tom Whelan, Jack Clarke and Michael Gyasi from their loans if they are needed later in the season.

Whelan has joined Solihull Moors, while Clarke went to Yeovil Town and Gyasi signed for Altrincham, all until the end of the season.

Gyasi cannot play against the Spireites on Tuesday night.

Webb added: “I think with most season loans it is 28-days call back so they have to be there for at least a month and after that we can call back within 24 hours, I think.