The Spireites have brought in Branden Horton, Bailey Clements, Joe Cook and Darren Oldkaker so far.

But let’s take a look at what has been happening elsewhere around the National League:

Notts County

Former Spireites striker Mike Fondop is staying at Oldham.

The Magpies have signed striker Cedwyn Scott, 23, from Gateshead for an undisclosed fee.

Scott scored 24 goals last season to help The Heed win the National League North title.

He is the second forward to join Notts from Gateshead this summer, following the arrival of Scott’s strike partner Macaulay Langstaff, 25, who bagged 28 goals last term.

County have also signed defender Aden Baldwin, 25, on a free transfer from MK Dons.

SOLIHULL MOORS

The play-off finalists have been boosted by the news that star man Joe Sbarra, 23, who scored 18 goals last season, has signed a new two-year deal, with the option for another year.

HALIFAX

The Shaymen have snapped up winger Sam Smart, 23, following his release by Eastleigh.

OLDHAM ATHLETIC

The Latics have added midfielder Jordan Windass, 22 to their ranks. Windass, who is the youngest son of former Bradford City striker Dean, has been at Bradford Park Avenue in the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, former Spireites striker Mike Fondop, 28, has signed a new one-year deal.

Winger Jack Stobbs, 25, a former Sheffield Wednesday youngster, has also penned a new one-year contract.

YEOVIL TOWN

Striker Ollie Hulbert, 19, has signed on a free transfer from Bristol Rovers.

The youngster has penned a one-year deal with an option for a further year.

He has had loan spells at Gloucester City and Hereford.

BROMLEY

The Ravens have signed defender Callum Reynolds, 32, on a free transfer from Dagenham and Redbridge.

BARNET

Striker Nicke Kabamba, 29, has joined on a free transfer from Northampton Town.