Chesterfield are in the market for a goalkeeper, and we should have news on that soon, but here’s what has been happening elsewhere in the division:
SCUNTHORPE UNITED
The Iron have snapped up striker Marcus Carver, 28, from League Two Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee.
The forward only joined the Pools in January after scoring 17 goals for Southport.
Carver has also played for Chorley, scoring 47 times across four seasons.
SOLIHULL MOORS
Experienced left-back Ben Coker, 33, has penned a one-year deal after a successful trial.
The defender, who has vast EFL experience, joins having played in all five of Solihull’s pre-season friendlies.
SOUTHEND UNITED
The Shrimpers have sold striker Sam Dalby, 22, to Wrexham for an undisclosed fee, but have brought in forward Jake Hyde, 32, from the Welsh club on a season-long loan.
EASTLEIGH
The Spitfires have added three new players to their squad.
They have brought in midfielders Nigel Atangana, 32, previously of Exeter City, and JJ McKiernan, 20, on loan from Watford.
Defender John Oyenuga, 27, formerly of Farnborough, has also joined following a successful trial.
YEOVIL TOWN
The Glovers have sold talented winger Tom Knowles, 23, to League Two Walsall for an undisclosed fee.
But they have signed Bolton youngster Matty Grivosti, 19, on loan.
ALDERSHOT TOWN
Chesterfield’s next opponents have swooped to sign midfielder Ryan Glover, 21, on a two-year contract after a successful loan spell from Bournemouth last season.
YORK CITY
The Minstermen continue to strengthen with the addition of midfielder Dan Pybus, 24, from Dunfermline Athletic.