Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield are in the market for a goalkeeper, and we should have news on that soon, but here’s what has been happening elsewhere in the division:

SCUNTHORPE UNITED

The Iron have snapped up striker Marcus Carver, 28, from League Two Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee.

Ben Coker, pictured playing for Southend, has signed for Solihull Moors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward only joined the Pools in January after scoring 17 goals for Southport.

Carver has also played for Chorley, scoring 47 times across four seasons.

SOLIHULL MOORS

Experienced left-back Ben Coker, 33, has penned a one-year deal after a successful trial.

The defender, who has vast EFL experience, joins having played in all five of Solihull’s pre-season friendlies.

SOUTHEND UNITED

The Shrimpers have sold striker Sam Dalby, 22, to Wrexham for an undisclosed fee, but have brought in forward Jake Hyde, 32, from the Welsh club on a season-long loan.

EASTLEIGH

The Spitfires have added three new players to their squad.

They have brought in midfielders Nigel Atangana, 32, previously of Exeter City, and JJ McKiernan, 20, on loan from Watford.

Defender John Oyenuga, 27, formerly of Farnborough, has also joined following a successful trial.

YEOVIL TOWN

The Glovers have sold talented winger Tom Knowles, 23, to League Two Walsall for an undisclosed fee.

But they have signed Bolton youngster Matty Grivosti, 19, on loan.

ALDERSHOT TOWN

Chesterfield’s next opponents have swooped to sign midfielder Ryan Glover, 21, on a two-year contract after a successful loan spell from Bournemouth last season.

YORK CITY