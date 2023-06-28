News you can trust since 1855
Latest National League transfers as Peterborough United and Exeter City swoop for stars

With just over a month to go until the start of the season, here is a round-up of the latest transfers in the National League:
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:35 BST

BARNET

The Bees have sold midfielder Ryan De Havilland, 22, to Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee. The England C international made 71 appearances for Barnet, scoring nine goals.

EASTLEIGH

Barnet have lost one of their key players from last season. Picture: GettyBarnet have lost one of their key players from last season. Picture: Getty
Left-back Vincent Harper, 22, has signed for Exeter City for an undisclosed fee, penning a two-year deal. He scored five goals in 76 appearances in his 18 months at the Spitfires.

ROCHDALE

The Dale have added former Harrogate Town defender Kyle Ferguson, 22, to the ranks on a two-year deal.

ALTRINCHAM

Wingers Justin Donawa, 26, has joined from Solihull Moors on a free transfer, while Justin Amaluzor, also 26, has penned a deal for an undisclosed fee from Aldershot Town. Midfielder, George Wilson, 22, also signs on the dotted line from Coalville Town.

Meanwhile, manager Phil Parkinson and his assistant Neil Sorvel have signed extended contracts for another two years.

ALDERSHOT TOWN

The Shots have signed midfielder Theo Widdrington, 26, son of manager Tommy, for a fee from King’s Lynn Town. Also linking up is defender Cian Harries, 26, from Swindon Town.

KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS

The newly-promoted side have made a double signing, bringing in midfielder Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain and striker Gerry McDonagh, both 25.

EBBSFLEET UNITED

Fellow promoted club Ebbsfleet have also brought in two new additions, with full-back Hayden White, 28, joining from Walsall and experienced midfielder Ousseynou Cisse, 32, from Eastleigh

