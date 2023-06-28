BARNET

The Bees have sold midfielder Ryan De Havilland, 22, to Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee. The England C international made 71 appearances for Barnet, scoring nine goals.

EASTLEIGH

Left-back Vincent Harper, 22, has signed for Exeter City for an undisclosed fee, penning a two-year deal. He scored five goals in 76 appearances in his 18 months at the Spitfires.

ROCHDALE

The Dale have added former Harrogate Town defender Kyle Ferguson, 22, to the ranks on a two-year deal.

ALTRINCHAM

Wingers Justin Donawa, 26, has joined from Solihull Moors on a free transfer, while Justin Amaluzor, also 26, has penned a deal for an undisclosed fee from Aldershot Town. Midfielder, George Wilson, 22, also signs on the dotted line from Coalville Town.

Meanwhile, manager Phil Parkinson and his assistant Neil Sorvel have signed extended contracts for another two years.

ALDERSHOT TOWN

The Shots have signed midfielder Theo Widdrington, 26, son of manager Tommy, for a fee from King’s Lynn Town. Also linking up is defender Cian Harries, 26, from Swindon Town.

KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS

The newly-promoted side have made a double signing, bringing in midfielder Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain and striker Gerry McDonagh, both 25.

EBBSFLEET UNITED