Latest National League transfers as Peterborough United and Exeter City swoop for stars
BARNET
The Bees have sold midfielder Ryan De Havilland, 22, to Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee. The England C international made 71 appearances for Barnet, scoring nine goals.
EASTLEIGH
Left-back Vincent Harper, 22, has signed for Exeter City for an undisclosed fee, penning a two-year deal. He scored five goals in 76 appearances in his 18 months at the Spitfires.
ROCHDALE
The Dale have added former Harrogate Town defender Kyle Ferguson, 22, to the ranks on a two-year deal.
ALTRINCHAM
Wingers Justin Donawa, 26, has joined from Solihull Moors on a free transfer, while Justin Amaluzor, also 26, has penned a deal for an undisclosed fee from Aldershot Town. Midfielder, George Wilson, 22, also signs on the dotted line from Coalville Town.
Meanwhile, manager Phil Parkinson and his assistant Neil Sorvel have signed extended contracts for another two years.
ALDERSHOT TOWN
The Shots have signed midfielder Theo Widdrington, 26, son of manager Tommy, for a fee from King’s Lynn Town. Also linking up is defender Cian Harries, 26, from Swindon Town.
KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS
The newly-promoted side have made a double signing, bringing in midfielder Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain and striker Gerry McDonagh, both 25.
EBBSFLEET UNITED
Fellow promoted club Ebbsfleet have also brought in two new additions, with full-back Hayden White, 28, joining from Walsall and experienced midfielder Ousseynou Cisse, 32, from Eastleigh