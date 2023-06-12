OLDHAM ATHLETIC

The Latics have signed striker Kurt Willoughby, 25, who scored 27 goals in 52 appearances for Chester in the National League North last season. He has penned a two-year deal. Midfielder Josh Lundstram, 24, also joins from Altrincham for an undisclosed fee.

HALIFAX TOWN

Transfer business in the National League is hotting up.

The Shaymen have suffered a triple blow by losing midfielder Kian Spence, 22, to League Two Barrow, left-back Jack Senior, 26, to Doncaster Rovers, also of League Two, and midfielder Harvey Gilmour, 24, to National League Rochdale. All three opted not to sign new contracts and instead move on for free.

But they have added to the ranks by bringing in midfielder Kane Thompson-Sommers, 22, from Hereford, and defender Adam Senior, 21, who was on loan at the club last season from Bolton.

GATESHEAD

Striker Aidan Rutledge, who bagged a huge 63 goals and 15 assists in 43 appearances for Birtley Town in their promotion season from Northern League Division 1, has joined his hometown club. Defender Jordan Hunter has also joined, signing a two-year contract, after winning promotion to the National League North with South Shields.

BROMLEY

The Ravens have made their first summer signing by securing the services of midfielder Sam Woods, 24, from Barnet on a free transfer.

YORK CITY

Striker Cedric Main, 25, has bolstered the Minstermen’s attacking options after signing on the dotted line, after being involved in 16 goals for Blyth Spartans last season.

ALDERSHOT TOWN

Young forward Josh Stokes, 19, has joined for an undisclosed fee, after scoring 16 goals for AFC Sudbury last term.

MAIDENHEAD UNITED