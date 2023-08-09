Oldham Athletic

The Latics have made a statement of intent by bringing in experienced striker, James Norwood, 32, from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee. He scored 11 goals in 42 League One appearances for the Tykes last season.

Manager David Unsworth has also swooped to sign former Carlisle United wideman Brennan Dickenson, 30, on a one-year deal.

James Norwood has left Barnsley for Oldham Athletic. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Boreham Wood

Former QPR, Wycombe Wanderers and Colchester United midfielder, Charlie Owens, 25, has signed a deal. Owens has also represented Northern Ireland at youth level.

Departing The Wood is defender Dion Kelly-Evans, 26. He joined last summer but his season was hampered by injury and both parties have agreed to go their separate ways..

Halifax

Midfielder Jack Evans, 22, has arrived from Hereford after rejecting a new contract. He scored on his debut against Bromley on Saturday.

Gateshead

Mike Williamson’s men have sold striker Adam Campbell, 28, to League Two Crawley Town. He departs after scoring 33 goals in 106 appearances and helping them win the National League North title in 2022 and reach an FA Trophy final last season.

Coming in the other way is Scottish forward Connor McBride, 22, who joins after a trial period. His previous clubs include Blackburn Rovers and Raith Rovers. Fellow trialist, goalkeeper Harrison Bond, 19, who came through the Sunderland ranks, has also signed on the dotted line.

Aldershot Town

Defender Haji Mnoga, 21, has joined on a season-long loan from Portsmouth. He was on loan at The Shots last season and he has also spent time at Bromley, Weymouth and Gillingham.

Altrincham

Former Coventry City defender, George Burroughs, 20, has signed after impressing on trial. The versatile youngster can play right-back and centre-back.

Maidenhead United