Clubs have been busy fine-tuning their squads ahead of the August 6 start date and there have been some eye-catching moves in the last few days.

Here’s a round-up of the latest transfers across the division:

NOTTS COUNTY

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Roberts has left Notts County for Aberdeen.

Talented winger Cal Roberts, 25, who was the subject of a rejected bid from Chesterfield in January, has signed for Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee. Roberts only had one year left on his contract.

SOLIHULL MOORS

The Moors have pulled off one of the signings of the summer in striker Josh Kelly from Maidenhead United for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old scored 17 goals last season.

Last season’s play-off finalists have also brought in former Oldham Athletic central midfielder Callum Whelan, 23, following a successful trial.

HALIFAX

The Shaymen have made a triple signing in defenders Sam Minihan, 28, and Festus Arthur, 22, from Stockport County and Hull City respectively, as well as striker Rob Harker, 22, from Burnley. Minihan made more than 200 appearances for the Hatters and won promotion twice at the club.

BOREHAM WOOD

Manager Luke Garrard has added winger Erico Sousa, 27, to his squad on a free transfer from last season’s play-off winners Grimsby Town.

Wood have also brought in Chesterfield-born attacking midfielder Zak Brunt, 20, on a season-long loan from Sheffield United.

SOUTHEND UNITED

Striker Chris Wreh, 25, has penned a one-year deal at Roots Hall following a successful trial. He scored 23 goals and assisted 16 others at Banbury United last season.

GATESHEAD