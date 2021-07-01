Chesterfield are one of the favourites to win the National league title this season. Pictured: manager James Rowe.

Latest National League title odds for 2021/2022 season

The 2021/2022 National League season gets underway in six weeks’ time.

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:15 pm

The campaign begins on August 21 and clubs are busy assembling their squads.

Chesterfield have been busy in the transfer market so far, with Scott Loach, Jamie Grimes, Jeff King, Calvin Miller and Jack Clarke all joining.

The Spireites finished sixth last season and expectations will no doubt increase.

Here are the latest odds from Sky Bet for who they fancy to follow in the footsteps of Sutton United and claim the National League title.

1. Stockport County

Title odds: 11/2 (Sky Bet)

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Wrexham

Title odds: 11/2 (Sky Bet)

Photo: Lewis Storey

3. Grimsby Town

Title odds: 8/1 (Sky Bet)

Photo: Ashley Allen

4. Notts County

Title odds: 8/1 (Sky Bet)

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

National LeagueChesterfield
