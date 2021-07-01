Latest National League title odds for 2021/2022 season
The 2021/2022 National League season gets underway in six weeks’ time.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:15 pm
The campaign begins on August 21 and clubs are busy assembling their squads.
Chesterfield have been busy in the transfer market so far, with Scott Loach, Jamie Grimes, Jeff King, Calvin Miller and Jack Clarke all joining.
The Spireites finished sixth last season and expectations will no doubt increase.
Here are the latest odds from Sky Bet for who they fancy to follow in the footsteps of Sutton United and claim the National League title.
