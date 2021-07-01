Latest National League title odds for 2021/2022 season

The campaign begins on August 21 and clubs are busy assembling their squads.

Chesterfield have been busy in the transfer market so far, with Scott Loach, Jamie Grimes, Jeff King, Calvin Miller and Jack Clarke all joining.

The Spireites finished sixth last season and expectations will no doubt increase.

Here are the latest odds from Sky Bet for who they fancy to follow in the footsteps of Sutton United and claim the National League title.

1. Stockport County Title odds: 11/2 (Sky Bet)

2. Wrexham Title odds: 11/2 (Sky Bet)

3. Grimsby Town Title odds: 8/1 (Sky Bet)

4. Notts County Title odds: 8/1 (Sky Bet)