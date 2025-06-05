Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Latest League Two transfers as former Manchester City, Derby County and Southend United men complete moves

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Jun 2025, 14:12 BST
The new League Two season is still two months away but there have already been some deals completed.

Here are some of the transfers which have already taken place in the division...

The midfielder, pictured right, has signed for Salford City from Wealdstone, where he scored six goals in 37 appearances last season, for an undisclosed fee. He came through the ranks at Spurs and is a Sierra Leone international.

The young striker, 22, has signed for Gillingham from Bristol City for a fee. He bagged nine goals in 39 appearances for Dundee last season.

The 29-year-old midfielder has joined Swindon Town after leaving play-off winners AFC Wimbledon, where he made 36 appearances and scored four goals. Ball has also played for Stockport County, Stevenage, Solihull Moors, and Rochdale.

The electric winger, 33, has dropped down the divisions to link-up with Paul Warne, who had him at Derby County, again at MK Dons.

