Here are some of the transfers which have already taken place in the division...
1. Kallum Cesay
The midfielder, pictured right, has signed for Salford City from Wealdstone, where he scored six goals in 37 appearances last season, for an undisclosed fee. He came through the ranks at Spurs and is a Sierra Leone international. Photo: Luke Walker
2. Seb Palmer-Houlden
The young striker, 22, has signed for Gillingham from Bristol City for a fee. He bagged nine goals in 39 appearances for Dundee last season. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
3. James Ball
The 29-year-old midfielder has joined Swindon Town after leaving play-off winners AFC Wimbledon, where he made 36 appearances and scored four goals. Ball has also played for Stockport County, Stevenage, Solihull Moors, and Rochdale. Photo: Luke Walker
4. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
The electric winger, 33, has dropped down the divisions to link-up with Paul Warne, who had him at Derby County, again at MK Dons. Photo: Shaun Botterill
