Chesterfield are not the only League Two club to have started their transfer business nice and early.

The Spireites have swooped to sign Kane Drummond, Paddy Madden and Tim Akinola so far and the bookies have slashed their promotion odds as a result.

Here’s what some of the other clubs have been doing in the transfer market...

DONCASTER ROVERS

The play-off semi-finalists have secured their first summer signing in exciting attacker Joe Sbarra from Solihull Moors. The 25-year-old is a player Chesterfield fans will know from their battles in the National League. He has signed a two-year contract with the option of a third.

Rovers boss Grant McCann said: “He’s had quite a bit of interest in him after the three or four seasons he’s had at Solihull where he’s been excellent. We’ve been chasing him for a bit, keeping an eye on him and watching his games and we’re really pleased to get it done.”

CARLISLE UNITED

The Cumbrians have re-signed towering centre-back Aaron Hayden, 27, after the defender was released by Wrexham, where he experienced two promotions in three years. Hayden, who left Carlisle to join Wrexham in summer 2021, has penned a two-year deal on his return.

Manager Paul Simpson said: “He comes back to the club with more experience under his belt and two promotions. I think he’ll be a great addition to the group. As soon as we knew he was going to be available, he was a player we targeted early. We’re delighted to have been able to get this agreed ahead of other clubs.”

BRADFORD CITY

The Bantams have swooped to sign two title-winners from League Two champions Stockport County. Attacking midfielder Antoni Sarcevic and central defender Neil Byrne have both made the switch from the Hatters. Sarcevic, 32, and Byrne, 31, have both signed two-year contracts.

On Sarcevic, manager Graham Alexander, said: “He is now a player with great experience, an eye for goal and a real will to win. I know he will have a positive influence at this club, both on and off the pitch, and am sure the fans will appreciate his commitment to our club.”

And on Byrne, he added: “We feel his dominant presence and composure in possession will help us play the way we finished the season, while his character and influence will help the other experienced players set the standards required - both on and off the pitch.”

AFC WIMBLEDON

Striker Matty Stevens, 32, has signed on the dotted line after leaving relegated Forest Green Rovers. The 26-year-old, who scored 50 goals in 133 appearances for Forest Green, has agreed a two-year deal.

