Latest Chesterfield transfer talk ahead of 2023/2024 National League season

Chesterfield’s squad is shaping up nicely ahead of the new National League season.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST

The Spireites have brought in Harry Tyrer, Bailey Hobson, Tom Naylor and Will Grigg so far.

The 2023/2024 campaign gets underway on August 5, with the fixtures announced on July 5.

The Town squad has been in Portugal this week and they play their first friendly at Matlock Town on Tuesday night.

Tom Naylor is one of four summer signings for Chesterfield.Tom Naylor is one of four summer signings for Chesterfield.
The DT’s Liam Norcliffe and BBC Radio Sheffield’s Paul Fisher discuss the latest goings-on at the Blues in this video. Click to watch.

