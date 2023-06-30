The Spireites have brought in Harry Tyrer, Bailey Hobson, Tom Naylor and Will Grigg so far.

The 2023/2024 campaign gets underway on August 5, with the fixtures announced on July 5.

The Town squad has been in Portugal this week and they play their first friendly at Matlock Town on Tuesday night.

Tom Naylor is one of four summer signings for Chesterfield.