The 22-year-old was stretchered off playing in his last game on loan at King’s Lynn Town.

The Spireites had recalled him due to their own injury crisis.

Rowley had been impressing for the Linnets and Town boss James Rowe had been keeping a close eye on him.

Joe Rowley is set to be out for two months.

But by the time he returns from injury Chesterfield should have a few more players back and he could end up being loaned out again.

On Rowley, Rowe told the DT: “It is eight weeks.

“It could have been a lot worse, he has severed a ligament in his ankle.

"It is not as severe as Fraser Kerr’s one last season where he needed an operation. Hopefully Joe won’t (need an operation).”

In other news, striker Dany Rowe remains out due to illness.

The striker, who has scored five goals this season, has missed the two last matches against Eastleigh and Dagenham and Redbridge.

The 31-year-old travelled with the squad on Saturday but was not involved.

“I can’t update you on that at the moment,” Rowe added.

“He had a health problem when he came off last week.

“I am not going to risk the health of any of my players regardless whether we are struggling for numbers or not.

“First and foremost it is about the health of the player.”