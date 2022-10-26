Late York winner against Chesterfield would have been 'deserved', says former Spireite
Former Spireite Alex Whittle said a late York winner against Chesterfield would have been ‘deserved.’
Whittle, facing his former club for the first time, assisted the equaliser for Mitch Hancox to make it 1-1.
Town had Ross Fitzsimons to thank for some vital saves during injury-time to ensure they came away with a point.
"Chesterfield started really well in the first 20 minutes, passed the ball well, we grew into the half,” Whittle said.
"I think in the second-half, in the last 20 minutes, we got on top of them and had a few chances and I thought we could have nicked a win and I think it would have been deserved.
"They (Chesterfield) are going for the league (title), they are a really good team, we are a good team as well, we pushed them all the way.
"I thought we looked the fitter side in the last 20 minutes and I thought we were on top so I think we were unfortunate not to win the game.”
Whittle was let go by the Blues in the summer but it was his run and cross which set-up the equaliser.
The result leaves Chesterfield fourth and York ninth in the National league table.
He added: "They (Chesterfield) bring a good fanbase, they are a good club, but I thought we more than matched them. It is a good point on the board.
"I thought it was a really good game, both teams went for the win.”