Late York winner against Chesterfield would have been 'deserved', says former Spireite

Whittle, facing his former club for the first time, assisted the equaliser for Mitch Hancox to make it 1-1.

Town had Ross Fitzsimons to thank for some vital saves during injury-time to ensure they came away with a point.

"Chesterfield started really well in the first 20 minutes, passed the ball well, we grew into the half,” Whittle said.

Alex Whittle joined York City after departing Chesterfield in the summer.

"I think in the second-half, in the last 20 minutes, we got on top of them and had a few chances and I thought we could have nicked a win and I think it would have been deserved.

"They (Chesterfield) are going for the league (title), they are a really good team, we are a good team as well, we pushed them all the way.

"I thought we looked the fitter side in the last 20 minutes and I thought we were on top so I think we were unfortunate not to win the game.”

Whittle was let go by the Blues in the summer but it was his run and cross which set-up the equaliser.

The result leaves Chesterfield fourth and York ninth in the National league table.

He added: "They (Chesterfield) bring a good fanbase, they are a good club, but I thought we more than matched them. It is a good point on the board.