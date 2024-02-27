Late heartbreak as Alfreton Town's run is ended by Scunthorpe United

Alfreton Town suffered a late defeat at Scunthorpe..

A huge crowd were becoming increasingly frustrated when Will Evans latched on to a Liam McAlinden corner to head firmly past Reds' keeper George Willis in the fifth minute of additional time added by referee Liam Corbett.

Alfreton's only previous visit to Glanford Park had been in 2008 when the hosts sat proudly at the top of football's third tier, the lron triumphing 4-0 in the Second Round of the FA Cup.

Since gaining promotion that season they have slid down four divisions to the Reds' level, and but for a rescue mission earlier in the season might well have gone out of business.

On to the game itself, which lacked any great excitement, although the Reds can claim to have edged the first half with Harry Perritt going close with an 11th minute free-kick before seeing his effort blocked a few minutes later from a George Cantrill cross.

When Gerry McDonagh was unceremoniously brought down nine minutes prior to the interval Nathan Newall's free-kick picked out Adam Lund, who could only find the side-netting.

Scunthorpe only threatened briefly in this period, Kian Scales firing wide after a good move instigated by McAlinden on 26 minutes.

The second half started on a brighter note with Jordan Thewlis going close for Alfreton before Scunthorpe responded, Willis holding an Andrew Boyce header from a corner.

A thunderbolt from Dion Semble-Ferris reverberated against the crossbar with Willis possibly getting a touch en-route, then the Reds' keeper did well to palm away another good strike from the same player.

Billy Fewster fired over for the visitors after a strong central foray by Liam Waldock before an effort from Dwayne Wiley was repelled by keeper Ross Fitzimons.