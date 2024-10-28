Late goals give Alfreton another away win

Billy Heath's side struck late for an important away win.

Alfreton Town prevailed over Rushall Olympic with two late goals in a dramatic finish at Dales Lane to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat.

Billy Heath’s changes were the tale of the tie as two of the substitutes brought on from the bench proved to be the difference between the Reds and the Pics.

Alfreton made the perfect start on the artificial surface, with Jed Abbey getting back amongst the goals having latched onto Max Hunt’s flick-on following an Adam Lund trademark throw-in straight into the box.

Liam Waldock went close to doubling the lead with a volley from just outside the area, unfortunately for the midfielder his shot went just wide and bounced off the frame of the goal and out for a goal-kick.

Minutes later, Rushall responded with a superb free kick, as Luke Benbow bent his shot beyond the wall and past George Willis to level the scoring.

On the brink of half-time, Waldock went close again, and was denied by the woodwork for a second time, this time his effort from distance struck the upright and rebounded into the grateful grasp of Paul White.

After the break the Reds made an array of changes, most notably with Lewis Salmon and Jake Day being introduced in two like-for-like swaps, Josh Clackstone and Waldock were withdrawn with the pair carrying knocks.

Aaron Forde’s effort from range wasn’t too far wide for the hosts, and that was the closest either side came to finding the back of the net until the game entered its closing stages. Frustration got the better of Pics manager Adam Stevens, with the card-happy referee dishing out two yellows and a subsequent red to the man on the touchline for numerous instances of dissent.

With 88 minutes on the clock, Billy Whitehouse’s cross found substitute Salmon who got just enough on the ball to find fellow substitute Day, the striker poached well and capitalised on his opportunity to hand his side the lead. Heath’s men put the icing on the cake in added time, with the hosts committing players forward in search of an equaliser, Salmon collected possession and drove from coast to coast, cutting inside onto his favoured right foot and finding the far corner brilliantly to seal the victory.