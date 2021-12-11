Late defeat to Chesterfield 'difficult to take', says Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst.

Tshimanga bagged his 19th goal of the season when he met Fraser Kerr’s header on the volley from close-range with just six minutes remaining.

Defeat for the Mariners means they have lost seven of their last eight and they are now seven points behind the Spireites.

It was a tight game at Blundell Park with very few chances but it was the Blues who snatched all three points late on.

Hurst said. "I really feel for the players because I feel we deserved something from it. To come away from nothing is difficult to take.

"I can't fault their effort and commitment.

"I felt we kept a lot of their better players quiet but it was that one moment that ultimately wins them the game.

"I think we had the best opportunity in the game with Harry Clifton’s header.

"I think we had Max Crocombe to thank in the first-half for one really good save.

"Other than that, I am not sure there was too much in the game. It was more attritional than anything, two very committed sides, but at the minute we are falling on the wrong side of those results.

"It was a very tough game, a slog realistically.

"I still take positives from it because that is the top of the league, we didn't look any worse.

"But obviously it is hard to take with another late goal. The two home games we have lost have been to late goals and I don't think either one we deserved to lose."

Tshimanga, who was jeered by the Grimsby fans throughout, silenced his critics when he emphatically made it 18 goals in 18 league games.

Before the game, Hurst had admitted he was interested in signing him in the summer.

"He is not the type of player, I don't think, who is always involved in the game but when that chance came he was clinical,” Hurst added.