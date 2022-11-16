The Moors lost 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes and extra-time in the first round replay on Tuesday night.

Solihull, who beat the Spireites in the play-off sem-final last season before losing to Grimsby Town in the final, are currently sixth in the table and seven points behind Town ahead of this weekend’s clash at the Technique Stadium.

"The last thing we needed was a replay in the first place with the fixture list, and then the last thing we needed was extra-time,” Ardley said.

Solihull Moors manager Neal Ardley.

"We are going into our ninth game in four weeks and the boys are giving everything.

"We have got a real tough one on Saturday to try and somehow get our legs back for.

"We have got a long journey home tonight, we have got to get our recovery strategies in and get ourselves ready for what is going to be a really tough game.

"I am devastated because we wanted to have a run (in the FA Cup).”

Solihull, who have not won any of their last six in all competitions, also suffered an injury to midfielder Jamey Osborne in the second-half so he could be a doubt for Saturday.

“That is just where we are at the moment, we can’t seem to keep them fit,” Ardley said.

"When we need the bodies at the end of a gruelling schedule, unfortunately he has to come off.”

‘Gutted’ Ardley was pleased with his team’s performance but admitted they lacked a clinical touch.

“I am absolutely gutted, to be fair.” he said.

“I thought at half-time we should have been two or three up.

"In the second-half their goalie must have saved four or five one v ones where we are clear through.

"They have scored with virtually the last kick of the game but it is the FA Cup and that is what it does to you.

