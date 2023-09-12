​Last-gasp goal denies Chesterfield Ladies victory

Watch more videos on Shots!

​First-half goals from Georgina Williams and Chelsea Bailey put the Blues in control of the match at the interval. However, the Millers fought back strongly in the second half and goals in the last 15 minutes from Abbie Staples and O’Callaghan ensured that the points were shared.

After being 2-0 up and seemingly well on top, Mitch Wilson’s side will feel that this was two points dropped rather than one gained.

Last season’s top goal scorer Georgina Williams fired the Blues ahead after only eight minutes played. The forward powered past two defenders superbly to advance into the penalty area and her 12 yard effort found the back of the net to secure her second goal of the season so far.

Imogen Fowler’s close range attempt cannoned back off the post before Maddie Falleth and Williams both also went close,

The hosts were rewarded with a second goal on the stroke of half-time. An excellent corner kick caused havoc in the penalty area and defender Bailey was on hand to slot the ball home to grab her first ever goal for the club.

The second half was a different story and n the final 20 minutes of the game, the visitors really began to increase the pressure on the Blues defence and soon forced a breakthrough.

An initial shot from Mia McDonald hit the post before a squared ball across the face of goal was met by Staples who netted from close range.

Chesterfield had the opportunity to kill the game off in the 89th minute when a great delivery from Millie Standen on the right flank was met by substitute Courtney Caunt but her close-range attempt was steered wide of the target.

This was almost immediately followed by heartbreak for the hosts. In the first minute of stoppage time, a free-kick in a dangerous area for the Millers saw the set-piece attempt palmed away by Baker only for O’Callaghan to tuck away the rebound from just a few yards out.