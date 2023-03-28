​Last-gasp free-kick earns Chesterfield Ladies a point

A goal directly from a corner kick in the 80th minute looked to have given the visitors a surprise victory but Pashley’s moment of magic ensured that Mike Noon’s side remain unbeaten at home in all competitions so far this season.

The hosts came extremely close to the perfect start when an impressive right wing delivery from Georgina Williams found an unmarked Sophie Marshall from around ten yards out. However, Marshall’s effort was skied over the bar in what was a real let-off for Rotherham.

A similar opportunity materialised just three minutes later when another excellent cross from Williams on the right flank found Kel Fidler inside the penalty area. Fidler’s effort was slightly off balance though and her shot also found itself sailing over the bar.

Action from Chesterfield's game with Rotherham. Photo: Michael South.

Chesterfield’s best opportunity to break the deadlock in the first half fell to attacking midfielder Millie Standen in the 18th minute. Yet another superb delivery from Williams found Standen with only Rotherham’s goalkeeper ahead of her. However, the ball didn’t land at the right angle for Standen to control the ball properly and her final touch saw the ball roll agonisingly inches wide of the post with the goalkeeper beaten.

Rotherham fired their own warning at the hosts in the 26th minute following a quick counter-attack but Blues goalkeeper Nic Watson made a good save to palm the ball away.

The second half continued in the same frustrating vein as the first 45 minutes for the Derbyshire side.

At the midway point of the second half, Rotherham came within a whisker of taking the lead when a close range header to meet an in-swinging corner flew just over the bar.

Chesterfield then had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock after 72 minutes. A mis-kick from a Rotherham defender inside her own penalty area suddenly saw Eleanor Abercrombie with just the keeper to beat from only around eight yards out. To Rotherham’s relief though, Abercrombie just couldn’t get the ball out from under her feet and the ball was cleared hurriedly away from danger.

With the match seemingly destined to be a goalless affair, Rotherham suddenly found themselves in the lead with ten minutes of normal time remaining. An in-swinging corner kick managed to somehow evade everyone in the penalty area and the ball sailed straight into the back of the net to Chesterfield’s dismay.

Deep into stoppage time, the Blues won a dangerous looking free-kick from 20 yards out. Everyone at the ground knew that this was Chesterfield’s final chance to salvage something from the match. Pashley stepped up to take the free-kick and her effort was struck perfectly to loop over the defensive wall and the goalkeeper before dipping just underneath the bar to hit the back of the net and send the crowd into raptures.