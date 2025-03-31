Last-gasp equaliser denies Matlock an impressive win at Guiseley

Montel Gibson was on target for Matlock.

Matlock Town conceded in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time as they had to make do with a draw at third-placed Guiseley on Saturday.

A point from this game was one they’d have happily taken if offered prior to it, given the clubs’ respective league positions, but after a strong performance from the Gladiators they’ll be disappointed they couldn’t hold on.

It could be argued they were slight architects of their late downfall, with several incidents where they perhaps took too long over things being noted by the referee in the form of bookings and time being added on.

That being said, the 11 minutes indicated at the end seemed slightly excessive and with Guiseley scoring, the game ultimately ended up going until the 106th minute before time was finally up, the hosts nearly stealing all three points in the dying moments.

With interim boss Adam Clayton having guided Matlock to their first win in ten games seven days previously, confidence was high going into this game although the hosts were firm favourites to take the points.

But after Guiseley’s Ollie Brown headed headed against the outside of the post early on, it was Matlock who largely took control of proceedings, playing some good football and creating chances.

And it was the Gladiators who would take the lead on 11 minutes, when Jeremie Milambo’s chipped pass was flicked on to find Montel Gibson and he finished low into the corner of the net.

That gave Matlock something not only to hold on to but also to build on and they nearly did so on 25 minutes when Jake Thompson’s low shot was parried by keeper Joe Cracknell and Isiah Noel-Williams couldn’t quite get enough on the rebound.

A yellow card for Matlock goalkeeper Ellis Litherland around the half-hour mark showed Matlock’s intent to slow things down when they good, the youngster then later riling the home fans when he went down clutching his leg when about to take a goal kick during the second-half.

The hosts came into the game more before half-time, Lewis Whitham seeing a shot deflected just wide, while at the other end Gibson saw a shot saved and Guiseley also cleared off the line following a scramble after a corner.

Lebrun Mbeka then shot too high for the hosts right on half-time.

The second-half saw Matlock perhaps guilty of not killing the game off when the few chances that came their way presented themselves.

After Guiseley’s Will Longbottom had headed a good chance over, Gibson was then released in on goal by Noel-Williams but on his weaker side and under pressure, his shot was deflected wide.

Then Gibson was again sent in on goal but his shot was deflected to the keeper and sub Terry Bondo couldn’t quite get to the rebound.

Guiseley then began to turn the screw, Brown heading against the crossbar, before in the ninth minute of added time Matlock couldn’t clear a cross and defender Jameel Ible fired the ball home in a crowded penalty area.

There was still time for Whitham to put a huge chance wide in the dying seconds, as Matlock ultimately held on for what could be a crucial point.

Guiseley: Cracknell, Brown, Ridehalgh, Ekpolo © (Ackroyd 87), Mbeka, Ible, Lufudu, Moke, (Spencer 70), Johnson, Whitham, Longbottom (Muenda 90+3).

Not used: Dallimore, Bentley.

Matlock: Litherland, Smith, Milambo, Ravenhill, Granite (C), Oglesby, Stobbs, Bachirou, Gibson, Noel-Williams (Bondo 66), Thompson (Whitehouse 78).

Not used: Fry, Smart, Wilson.

Att: 697