Paul Cook.

Paul Cook says he is ‘unbelievably delighted’ to welcome James Berry back to Chesterfield.

The winger, 24, was sold to Wycombe Wanderers in January but struggled for game-time and has now returned to the Spireites on a season loan. Berry helped Town win the National League title after signing from Macclesfield and his excellent form caught the eye of the Chairboys, who were pushing for promotion to the Championship, but ultimately fell short.

Some fans questioned Berry’s attitude and body language in his final weeks at Chesterfield but Cook could understand why his head might have been turned.

"Unbelievably delighted,” Cook said when asked about Berry’s return. “His latter days at the club weren’t like we would have all wanted them. But James is still a young lad. Moves come around and you have got to remember it is wage increases, it is higher divisions, and lads’ heads can get a little bit turned, which is fine. I have seen it a lot, it is football. James Berry is a lovely lad, he is a really good young man, and he is also such a wonderful footballer. He has the ability to take games away from teams."

Berry is yet to make his ‘second debut’ for the Spireites but fans could see him back in action by the end of the month. Cook explained: “He has probably got another five or six days being with the physios etc before he is with us."

Attacking midfielder Ronan Darcy is another new addition, making his debut against Cheltenham Town last weekend, before starting and getting 75 minutes under his belt in a man of the match performance against Mansfield.

“He is an excellent footballer,” Cook said. “He is an excellent addition to our squad. In Ronan, I think our supporters have seen we have managed to secure a really talented boy. He is probably not match-fit yet so those minutes will have been invaluable.”

Supporters will have to wait a bit longer to see defender Malik Owolabi-Belewu in a Chesterfield shirt. The 23-year-old centre-back has agreed to join from Canadian top-flight side Forge FC but only once his contract in January has expired.

“We look forward to Malik joining us,” Cook added. “He is a left-footed centre-half who has got athleticism and can handle a ball. We are delighted to have secured him. We are lucky enough to be entrusted with trying to take this great club football forward.”