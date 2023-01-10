Ladies progress to cup semi-finals with win at Ilkeston Town

Chesterfield are into the semi-finals.

Louisa Anderson, Millie Standen, Amy Pashley and Emma Young were all on the scoresheet to kick off a perfect start to the new year for Mike Noon’s side.

After an even start to the match the deadlock was broken in the 13th minute. An in-swinging corner combined with poor marking allowed Anderson a free header and she scored her first goal for the club.

The visitors were setting the pace and Kel Fidler darted up the left wing and cut inside before seeing her 15-yard effort flash just wide of the far post, soon after Pashley’s free-kick forced a save out of the Ilkeston goalkeeper.

Ilkeston’s first attempts on goal came in the 25th minute when two long shots in quick succession were effortlessly saved by Nic Watson.

As half-time approached Ilkeston’s defence collapsed. Georgina Williams latched on to a through ball on the right wing before delivering a deep cross to the back post. In came Standen to score a second headed goal of the afternoon across the goalkeeper to double Chesterfield’s advantage.

Just two minutes later an attacking header deflected back off the right post and Pashley was quickest to react as she tapped in from four yards.

The late flurry of goals in the first-half set the Blues up for anticipated progression to the next round and the second half was more of the same one-way traffic.

Eight minutes into the second half Anderson nearly claimed a brace as she met Fidler’s wide cross from a free-kick, but her downward header ricocheted back off the post.

After a long shot from Ilkeston, Chesterfield turned defence into attack as Watson distributed a long ball over the top of the opposition defence for the lightning-fast Williams to chase, but her chipped shot was saved superbly by the out-rushing goalkeeper.

With two minutes left to play Blues got their fourth as Standen’s free-kick cannoned back off the post and when it looked like the danger had gone, substitute Young capitalised on a defensive error in the penalty box and slotted her shot past the goalkeeper with composure to round off an excellent performance.

