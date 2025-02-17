Ladies of the Lane: Matlock Town aiming to move on up

Matlock Town Ladies are enjoying a superb season. Photo: Kristen Duffy.

Matlock Town Ladies have promotion on their minds – and that could just be the beginning.

The team are currently unbeaten in the Derbyshire Girls & Ladies League Division Two, having played ten games, won nine and drawn one so far.

They’ve had little trouble in finding the net, scoring 55 league goals to date and conceding only eight.

And with a three-way battle for the two promotion places to Division One – alongside Gresley Rovers and Castle Donington – it’s Matlock who lead the way and look favourites for the league title too.

The Ladies are thriving under the tutelage of manager Andy Arnott, who joined the Causeway Lane club last summer and who has galvanised the team’s fortunes to turn them into title contenders.

And Arnott, who has nearly 15 years of coaching behind him, says the appeal of the Matlock job was huge.

"I’ve spent the last few years coaching at clubs including Quarrydale United, Arnold Eagles and Mansfield Town Ladies, both with junior teams and in helping set up development sides as well,” he said.

“But I saw the advert for the Matlock job and thought it would be a great place to coach, so I applied for it and got the role.

"I saw the potential, the ground and that there were some good players here and that drew me to the club.”

Arnott has coached both male and female players in the last few years so is well-placed to judge the many differences between them, particularly at junior level.

He said: “There’s a higher expectation in the boys game, mainly from the parents – it’s often about wanting their kid to to be the best. In the female game it’s more about the participation and social aspect.

"Even as the female game has grown, and with it the desire to develop high performance players, there still isn’t the same pressure as in the men’s game and I enjoy that.

"Female players also take on more information and listen more to instructions. They absorb it all better.”

On his arrival in Matlock, Arnott adds: "It was hard to know what to expect as my experience had been more in Nottingham but we had a good pre-season and competed really well against some Notts League sides and Derbyshire Division One teams, all of which showed me the potential we had here.”

That rang true, as after winning the first game 7-2 at Belper Town Development, Matlock drew the second 3-3 with Gresley having led 3-1 with five minutes to go. That has then been followed by straight wins ever since, the only blots on the copy book having been County Cup and League Cup exits to Division One sides Borrowash Victoria and Pride Park respectively.

Arnott said: “The back five, including the goalkeeper, have been consistent and we haven’t had to change a lot. The understanding in each other has developed and given the platform for the rest of the team to score lots of goals.

“The confidence has grown throughout the campaign and even when we’ve not been at our best, we’ve not looked like losing.

"There hasn’t been a high turnover of players and it’s mainly the same squad as last year. Winning has bred confidence and there is also a lot of flexibility in the squad in that we can move players around in different positions which has been helpful.”

As the ladies game has grown generally, so has the competition on a local level. Ten years ago the Derbyshire Girls and Ladies League had just one division, now it has three.

That in turn makes competition for players much greater but Arnott feels that Matlock as a club has lots of appeal, part of that being a huge ambition to progress not only up to Division One but then into the East Midlands regional leagues.

He said: “Every club needs a USP and here, the ground is fantastic – there are clubs two or three levels higher who don’t have the facilities we are lucky to have.

"That will attract players, as will our ambition – we want to be a Division One club and then go higher, so we want players of that kind of quality that have a desire to be part of that journey.”

It’s not just the first team where Arnott wants to see development, with the club keen to create a clear pathway from the junior teams through to the adult setup.

Arnott said: “We want young players to have a team to aspire to. We may potentially look at having a second open age team – either under the reserves or development moniker – to give more youngsters that come through a route to adult football at our club.

"People warm to home grown players, and it will help us a lot to produce our own.

"But whilst we’ll need to recruit accordingly as and when we go up, and certainly if we want to be challenging to go up again, in the meantime I think the team as it is would hold its own in Division One, so if we achieve promotion then those players will deserve the chance to prove themselves at that level too.

"We’re confident we can maintain our position in Division One if we reach it. The challenge will be overcoming the bigger sides but it’s a challenge that’s exciting and one we are relishing as a group.”