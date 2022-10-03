The Spireites have recorded just three shut-outs, conceding two goals in three of their last four matches.

Ros Fitzsimons has got two of those clean sheets despite only starting three times, while Lucas Covolan has one.

But promotion rivals Wrexham and Notts County are not doing that much better, both having achieved four clean sheets.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town are having no problem up the other end, scoring in all 11 games so far.

“We are a very attacking team,” Cook told the DT when asked about clean sheets.

"If you are going to attack as much as us in general then you are going to leave yourself open in transition.

"Have we conceded too many goals this season? Yes. Is it a worry? It always is when you are conceding goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the reality is we have just gone 10 games unbeaten so to go 10 games unbeaten we must be doing something okay.