The kind-hearted nine-year-old Spireites supporter designs special banners for the Chesterfield striker to show him how much he is valued.

Josh has even included him on his Christmas wish-list to Santa, requesting that the forward gets the ‘golden boot’ in the next match.

Quigley, who has won over the fans after a difficult start last season, has his name sung from the terraces on a weekly basis now, with Town’s faithful describing him as the ‘White Pele.’

The 25-year-old is fully appreciative of Josh’s creative flair, and has started to go over to sign his posters at the end of matches.

His designs so far have included a Superman badge, The Avengers, and of course ‘White Pele.’

Explaining why he wanted to show his appreciation for Quigley, Josh said: “Because everyone else hated him!”

Josh’s mum Kerry, a lifelong Blues fan, told the DT that her son has followed Quigley from the first moment he joined from Yeovil Town last season.

Joe Quigley pictured signing Josh's latest poster after the FA Cup win at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. Image: Alex Broadway/Getty Images.

"Josh thought that everyone was really hard on him,” she said.

"Josh is quite a sensitive little boy and he picks up on the good side of people. He genuinely looks for people that need a bit of help and support in life. He has just got that kind of nature. He is the type of child who would give away his last sweet as opposed to eating it himself.

"One day he just decided he was going to make a banner and it just carried on from there.

"The fact he has got involved in this and he gets so much happiness from it, it is all you want as a parent.”

Josh and Kerry, who live in Wingerworth, are season ticket holders on the West Stand.

The youngster has made 10 posters so far and he has no plans to stop doing them any time soon.

People admire Josh’s work and he has been spurred on by the positive reaction to them.

"He works on them throughout the week, he is definitely more interested in them than doing homework,” Kerry laughed.

"One of the weeks Joe came over and said ‘that is a good one’ and I had a laugh with him saying he has nearly got enough now to wallpaper his bedroom!

Josh went on the coach for the first time to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and he is in his second season of following the team regularly.

"They were brilliant with him, they picked on him being a really young fan, they were getting him involved in all the songs,” Kerry, who is a headteacher at a school in Dronfield, said.

