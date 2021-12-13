With not a lot between the two sides and the game seemingly heading for a goalless draw, the striker pounced for his 19th goal of the season to secure all the three points for the Blues.

Tshimanga had come in for some rough treatment from the Mariners fans but the forward had the last laugh when he expertly volleyed in the winner on 84 minutes.

“I kept reminding him that he only needs one chance and that chance came and he delivered,” Rowe told the DT.

Kabongo Tshimanga has scored 19 goals for Town this season.

“When you go against your rivals away from home with 10 minutes to go and it is nil-nil you say ‘okay, if we have to take a draw then you take a draw’ but you make sure you don’t let anything in the back door.

“But you always know you have got a killer up front who can change a game in an instant.

"If we can get the ball in the penalty area to him, he is always likely to score."

Tshimanga has now scored in seven consecutive league games, notching nine in that sequence, but it is not just his finishing which is impressing.

“The one in the first-half where he has made a good choice to set up Jim Kellermann shows that his awareness is high inside the 18-yard box,” Rowe said.

It has been a great week for Chesterfield with the wins against Salford City and Grimsby and the exciting FA Cup draw.

Asked to sum up his thoughts on the win at Blundell Park, Rowe said: “I assess things really highly because we have not let a goal in.

“Structurally we were really good, we had a great foundation to win the game from, and we deserved it I think.

“We were disappointed with the Altrincham one where we were literally down to our last legs in that game. Luke Croll’s injury was the reason why we perhaps conceded those two goals in terms of we were just hanging on, we had nothing left off the bench.