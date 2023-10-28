Kiddy assistant manager, Jimmy O’Connor said: “They’re the league leaders and straight away on the bus on the way back [from Altrincham], we were watching Chesterfield and doing our homework, as we always do.

“They’re an excellent team and part of the team looks like a League One side.

“Top of the league, scoring goals, top scorers in the division and full confidence, what a great challenge for us.

“The calibre of players they have in there. Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Tom Naylor, the list goes on and they have quality throughout the side.