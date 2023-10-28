News you can trust since 1855
Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to National League clash

Chesterfield travel to relegation-threatened Kidderminster Harriers today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 09:05 BST
Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay tuned!

Kidderminster Harriers 0 v 0 Chesterfied: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

09:03 BSTUpdated 09:03 BST

Kiddy debut?

Winger Ryan McLean, 23, who has signed from AFC Wimbledon, could make his Harriers debut after being an unused sub in midweek.

09:02 BSTUpdated 09:06 BST

Chesterfied ‘like a League One side'

Kiddy assistant manager, Jimmy O’Connor said: “They’re the league leaders and straight away on the bus on the way back [from Altrincham], we were watching Chesterfield and doing our homework, as we always do.

“They’re an excellent team and part of the team looks like a League One side.

“Top of the league, scoring goals, top scorers in the division and full confidence, what a great challenge for us.

“The calibre of players they have in there. Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Tom Naylor, the list goes on and they have quality throughout the side.

“They will expect to get promoted, make no bones about it… they’re going about it the right way, so credit to them.”

11:33 BSTUpdated 11:34 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Boot; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Jacobs, Colclough, Berry, Curtis.

11:31 BST

Bans looming

Williams, Naylor and Dobra are all on four yellow cards. If they get another one today they will be suspened for the Barnet clash.

11:30 BST

Spireites injury news

Goalkeeper Harry Tyrer is back in full training and available for selection. He missed out in midweek due to a back injury.

Striker Joe Quigley (ankle) remains out for a couple more weeks.

11:29 BST

Bailey Hobson

Has extended his loan at Kidderminster until January 2.

The Spireites have a recall clause.

But he obviously can’t play against Town today.

Thu, 26 Oct, 2023, 11:01 BSTUpdated 09:00 BST

Kidderminster

Have the worst home record in the division, winning just one in eight, scoring just four times.

BUT...they also have the BEST defensive record at home, conceding just four. How mad is that?

They are the lowest scorers in the league in total, with just 11 goals.

They are not too bad defensively overall, though, having only conceded 21, which is the same amount as the Spireites.

Thu, 26 Oct, 2023, 10:58 BST

Harriers’ top scorer

Is Amari Morgan-Smith, who has scored four goals in 16 games.

After him, it’s Bailey Hobson, who is on loan from Chesterfield, with two.

Thu, 26 Oct, 2023, 10:57 BST

Form guide (league)

Chesterfield: WDWWW

Kidderminster: LWWLD

Thu, 26 Oct, 2023, 10:54 BSTUpdated 10:56 BST

Match officials

Referee: David McNamara

Assistant referee: Niall Felton

Assistant referee: Jason Roberts

Fourth official: Michael Wright

