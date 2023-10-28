Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay tuned!
Kidderminster Harriers 0 v 0 Chesterfied: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Kiddy debut?
Winger Ryan McLean, 23, who has signed from AFC Wimbledon, could make his Harriers debut after being an unused sub in midweek.
Chesterfied ‘like a League One side'
Kiddy assistant manager, Jimmy O’Connor said: “They’re the league leaders and straight away on the bus on the way back [from Altrincham], we were watching Chesterfield and doing our homework, as we always do.
“They’re an excellent team and part of the team looks like a League One side.
“Top of the league, scoring goals, top scorers in the division and full confidence, what a great challenge for us.
“The calibre of players they have in there. Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Tom Naylor, the list goes on and they have quality throughout the side.
“They will expect to get promoted, make no bones about it… they’re going about it the right way, so credit to them.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Boot; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Jacobs, Colclough, Berry, Curtis.
Bans looming
Williams, Naylor and Dobra are all on four yellow cards. If they get another one today they will be suspened for the Barnet clash.
Spireites injury news
Goalkeeper Harry Tyrer is back in full training and available for selection. He missed out in midweek due to a back injury.
Striker Joe Quigley (ankle) remains out for a couple more weeks.
Bailey Hobson
Has extended his loan at Kidderminster until January 2.
The Spireites have a recall clause.
But he obviously can’t play against Town today.
Kidderminster
Have the worst home record in the division, winning just one in eight, scoring just four times.
BUT...they also have the BEST defensive record at home, conceding just four. How mad is that?
They are the lowest scorers in the league in total, with just 11 goals.
They are not too bad defensively overall, though, having only conceded 21, which is the same amount as the Spireites.
Harriers’ top scorer
Is Amari Morgan-Smith, who has scored four goals in 16 games.
After him, it’s Bailey Hobson, who is on loan from Chesterfield, with two.
Form guide (league)
Chesterfield: WDWWW
Kidderminster: LWWLD
Match officials
Referee: David McNamara
Assistant referee: Niall Felton
Assistant referee: Jason Roberts
Fourth official: Michael Wright