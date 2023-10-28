Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay tuned!
Kidderminster Harriers 0 v 0 Chesterfied: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Boot; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Jacobs, Colclough, Berry, Curtis.
Bans looming
Williams, Naylor and Dobra are all on four yellow cards. If they get another one today they will be suspened for the Barnet clash.
Spireites injury news
Goalkeeper Harry Tyrer is back in full training and available for selection. He missed out in midweek due to a back injury.
Striker Joe Quigley (ankle) remains out for a couple more weeks.
Bailey Hobson
Has extended his loan at Kidderminster until January 2.
The Spireites have a recall clause.
But he obviously can’t play against Town today.
Kidderminster
Are the lowest scorers in the league, with just 11 goals.
They are not too bad defensively, though, having only conceded 21, which is the same amount as the Spireites.
Harriers’ top scorer
Is Amari Morgan-Smith, who has scored four goals in 16 games.
After him, it’s Bailey Hobson, who is on loan from Chesterfield, with two.
Form guide (league)
Chesterfield: WDWWW
Kidderminster: LWWLD
Match officials
Referee: David McNamara
Assistant referee: Niall Felton
Assistant referee: Jason Roberts
Fourth official: Michael Wright
Kidderminster: 10/3
Draw: 11/4
Chesterfield: 4/6
(Sky Bet)
Away we go!
A first trip to Kidderminster for Chesterfield in 23 years today.
The last visit resulted in a 2-0 win - same again please!