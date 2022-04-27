Kick-off time confirmed for Chesterfield-Stockport County televised clash after earlier confusion

Both clubs have now confirmed the 3pm kick-off time after an announcement by the National League earlier this week stated it would get underway at 5.30pm after being selected for TV coverage.

But following talks with the Safety Advisory Group it has been decided that the kick-off will remain at the original time.

There is set to be a bumper crowd with Stockport having sold out their allocation of 2,600.

The Spireites host league leaders Stockport County on Monday.

“We would like to apologise to our supporters for any inconvenience caused by the confusion over the kick-off time, and any disruption this has caused,” Stockport County said in a statement.

“The club received confirmation from the National League on Monday morning that the 17.30 kick-off time had been signed off and approved by all parties, with the league then issuing an announcement time of 2pm.

“Shortly after the announcement had been made we were made aware of concerns from Derbyshire Police, who at this stage had not been consulted, over safety and travel.

"Following a meeting between Chesterfield officials and the Safety Advisory Group on the matter last night, it has been agreed that kick-off will now move back to its original time of 3pm.”