The midfielder has missed the last nine games with a torn calf that he suffered in Paul Cook’s first game in charge at Weymouth in February.

It remains to be seen whether it would be too soon for the 29-year-old to play this weekend, but it is a big positive going forward.

Tom Denton has also returned to training after an ankle problem ruled him out of the last six fixtures.

Manny Oyeleke, pictured right, is back in training for the Spireites.

Nathan Tyson is edging closer to being in contention and took part in some running drills before last Saturday’s match at Notts County.

Jak McCourt was included on the bench against Notts so he could be involved again.

Jamie Grimes was forced off in the second-half at Meadow Lane with a hip flexor problem so he is likely to be unavailable.

Jim Kellermann is suspended again but will be back after this one.

Opponents Grimsby will be without injured full-back Michee Efete but midfielder Ben Fox and winger Max Wright will be in contention after returning to training this week.

Former Spireite Jordan Cropper made his Mariners’ debut last Saturday so could face his old club.