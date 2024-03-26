Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites are worthy winners of the National League, scoring 100 goals, and possibly achieving 100 points.

They can now enjoy the last five matches of the campaign before turning their attention to League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dates for the 2024/2025 season have already been announced so Town supporters can start making some early plans.

Armando Dobra played a key part in Chesterfield's title win. Picture: Tina Jenner

The League Two campaign will get underway over the weekend of August 10/11, 2024, and will finish on May 3, 2025.

The 46 rounds of fixtures will be played over 36 weekends, six midweeks and four bank holidays.

The Carabao Cup will start in the middle of August.

The group stage of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, involving League One, League Two and 16 under-21 Premier League teams, will commence in early September.

The play-offs will take place over the 2025 May Bank Holiday weekend.