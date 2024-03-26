Key EFL dates for fans of newly-promoted Chesterfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites are worthy winners of the National League, scoring 100 goals, and possibly achieving 100 points.
They can now enjoy the last five matches of the campaign before turning their attention to League Two.
The dates for the 2024/2025 season have already been announced so Town supporters can start making some early plans.
The League Two campaign will get underway over the weekend of August 10/11, 2024, and will finish on May 3, 2025.
The 46 rounds of fixtures will be played over 36 weekends, six midweeks and four bank holidays.
The Carabao Cup will start in the middle of August.
The group stage of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, involving League One, League Two and 16 under-21 Premier League teams, will commence in early September.
The play-offs will take place over the 2025 May Bank Holiday weekend.
The fixtures for the current Football League season came out on June 22 and it is expected it will be a similar date this time.