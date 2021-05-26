Key dates for next season's Vanarama National League matches announced

Alfreton Town will have an exciting festive schedule. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Key dates have been confirmed for the 2021-22 Vanarama National League season across all three divisions.

The campaign for National League North and South clubs gets underway on Saturday, August 14, with the National division starting one week later.

Round dates for the FA Cup and FA Trophy can be found at www.thefa.com in due course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The date for the release of league fixtures is yet to be finalised.

Vanarama National League Key Dates:

Start Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021

End Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Play-Offs: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 to Sunday, June 5, 2022 (Dates subject to FA approval)

Vanarama National League North and South Key Dates

Start Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021

End Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Play-Offs: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 to Sunday, May 22, 2022 (Dates TBC)

Christmas Schedule (All Divisions)

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 (Bank Holiday)

Sunday, January 2, 2022 (clubs have the ability to move fixtures to Saturday, January 1 2022 or Monday, January 3, 2022 (both Bank Holidays))