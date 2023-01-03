Key Chesterfield player on verge of two-match ban with Notts County and Wrexham fixtures on horizon
Chesterfield’s Jeff King is on the verge of receiving a two-match ban.
The right-back, who has scored eight goals and grabbed nine assists this season, has been booked nine times and one more will mean he will be suspended for two games.
The 27-year-old, who recently penned a new contract at the Spireites until summer 2024, collected his ninth yellow card of the campaign against Scunthorpe United on New Year’s Day.
A suspension for the defender seems inevitable because the cut-off point for 10 yellows is 37 matches and Chesterfield have only played 23.
Accumulated yellow cards in cup competitions are treated separately so King will not be suspended if he is booked against West Brom in the FA Cup on Saturday.
With important games against promotion rivals Wrexham and Notts County coming up later this month, Town will be keen for their key man to avoid going into the referee’s book in the next few weeks.
King has already served a one-match ban earlier this season, which is the only league game he has not started, after accumulating five yellow cards.