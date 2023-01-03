The right-back, who has scored eight goals and grabbed nine assists this season, has been booked nine times and one more will mean he will be suspended for two games.

The 27-year-old, who recently penned a new contract at the Spireites until summer 2024, collected his ninth yellow card of the campaign against Scunthorpe United on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A suspension for the defender seems inevitable because the cut-off point for 10 yellows is 37 matches and Chesterfield have only played 23.

Jeff King.

Accumulated yellow cards in cup competitions are treated separately so King will not be suspended if he is booked against West Brom in the FA Cup on Saturday.

With important games against promotion rivals Wrexham and Notts County coming up later this month, Town will be keen for their key man to avoid going into the referee’s book in the next few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad