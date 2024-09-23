Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Key Chesterfield defender Tom Naylor is on the verge of receiving a suspension.

Last season’s Chesterfield Player of the Year has collected four yellow cards in the first seven league matches and a fifth would trigger a one-match ban.

The 33-year-old was booked late on in games against Crewe Alexandra, Salford City and Gilingham, as well as in the first-half on Saturday when Cheltenham Town came to Derbyshire.

It seems inevitable that he will be handed the suspension because the cut-off point for five yellows is match number 19 which means he would have to avoid going into the book for another 12 fixtures.

Tom Naylor. Picture: Tina Jenner.

A player who gets 10 yellow cards before game number 37 will received a two-match ban.

Naylor, who had his best scoring season of his career with 13 from midfield last term, has struck-up a solid partnership with Chey Dunkley at heart of the defence this time around. But his likely upcoming absence will present an opportunity to Jamie Grimes, Harvey Araujo or Tyrone Williams, who have mainly been used in cup encounters so far.

With no midweek game, Naylor will definitely be available for the trip to neighbours Doncaster Rovers this Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether he will be able to avoid being in the stands for one of the upcoming clashes against Bromley, Walsall, Notts County and beyond.

Dunkley and Darren Oldaker are two other players who have been slapped with suspensions, but they were both given two yellows and a subsequent red.

The Spireites are currently 10th in the league table, with two wins, two defeats and three draws so far.