The pair, who have been influential at the start of the season, have been out for more than two weeks after picking up injuries against Altrincham.

On the duo, first-team coach Gary Roberts said on Thursday: "We will see today, we are hoping today.

"We are hoping for a little bit of luck with them.

Akwasi Asante could return for Chesterfield this weekend.

"They have been doing really, they have been down at the training ground, so fingers crossed we can have them back.”

Understandably, there are some tired legs in the camp after the midweek win against Southend United and the plan is to not overload them with too much before the weekend.

Roberts said: “We will manage them today, day off yesterday, it will be second day recovery with a little bit of a session and a video room session going into Yeovil.

"We look pretty fine, the lads worked extra hard, the physical data from the lads was through the roof which it had to be with 10-men.

"The subs gave us a massive lift when they came on, Jez came on with so much energy and pace, we thought he did great. He broke the play so much for us, recovered the ball so many times.

"I think the manager’s subs were perfect-timing and great selection.”

Next opponents Yeovil are 18th after just one win in eight so far.

"It will be a tough challenge, especially with the Tuesday game,” Roberts added.

"They (Yeovil) have travelled (to Eastleigh), we have had a tough one at home.

"It is a long trip for us, they are a decent team who don’t score many goals but they don’t concede many either.

"I saw them against Wrexham and they did really well.