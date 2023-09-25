News you can trust since 1855
Key Chesterfield midfielder close to suspension

Key Chesterfield midfielder Mike Jones is close to receiving a one-match ban.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST
Mike Jones.Mike Jones.
Mike Jones.

The Spireites have won all of their last six games, with Jones starting them all, after finding himself out of the starting line-up at the beginning of the season.

Jones has been an integral part of the club’s best winning run in 13 years so to lose him even for one fixture would be a blow.

The 36-year-old is on the verge of a one-match ban because he has collected four yellow cards. A fifth booking before the 19th fixture of the season would trigger the suspension, which means he will only avoid it if he dodges going into the referee’s book in the next eight outings.

Jones is the only player on four yellows, with Tom Naylor, Armando Dobra and Tyrone Williams next at risk on three.

Town are back in action on Tuesday night away at Rochdale.

Related topics:SpireitesChesterfieldTom NaylorRochdale