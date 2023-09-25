Mike Jones.

The Spireites have won all of their last six games, with Jones starting them all, after finding himself out of the starting line-up at the beginning of the season.

Jones has been an integral part of the club’s best winning run in 13 years so to lose him even for one fixture would be a blow.

The 36-year-old is on the verge of a one-match ban because he has collected four yellow cards. A fifth booking before the 19th fixture of the season would trigger the suspension, which means he will only avoid it if he dodges going into the referee’s book in the next eight outings.

Jones is the only player on four yellows, with Tom Naylor, Armando Dobra and Tyrone Williams next at risk on three.