The Spireites’ top scorer, with 11 goals, has missed the last six games with a hamstring problem.

But ‘Dobs’ has got some training minutes last week and this week and could face the relegated Stones this weekend.

A win for Town will guarantee them third place and a draw could also be enough depending on what Woking do at Solihull Moors.

Armando Dobra could return from injury against Maidstone United.

On Dobra, assistant manager Danny Webb said: “He is back training.

"He will definitely be available for selection tomorrow.

"We didn’t want to risk him on the astroturf down at Bromley because it is proven not to be great for hamstrings so that was always going to be a no.

"He had some training leading up to that game so he has had just over a week of training.

"Is he going to be fully match fit? No, because if you don’t play many games in a period of time you do lose that but sooner or later he needs a bit of game-time under his belt to get him back to the old Dobs we all know.”