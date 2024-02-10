Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 8
My man of the match. He made two terrific saves in the second-half to ensure Chesterfield did not fall to a defeat. Didn't appear to be anything he could do about the two goals conceded. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King 6
Mixed. His mazy run and shot led to Dobra making it 2-1. Made some good tackles throughout. Passing and crossing let him down in the latter stages, perhaps tired. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 7
Couldn't prevent Bingham from finding the bottom corner in the first minute. But recovered well after that and did some great mopping up at the back. Calm in possession when under pressure. Came close to scoring when he volleyed over. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 7
His excellent recovery run and clearance off the line ensured Chesterfield took a point. Photo: Catherine Ivill