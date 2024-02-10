News you can trust since 1855
Darren Oldaker in action against Ebbsfleet United.
'Kept them guessing' - Chesterfield player ratings from draw against Ebbsfleet United

Chesterfield were held to a 2-2 draw against Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Feb 2024, 19:10 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 19:19 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

My man of the match. He made two terrific saves in the second-half to ensure Chesterfield did not fall to a defeat. Didn't appear to be anything he could do about the two goals conceded.

My man of the match. He made two terrific saves in the second-half to ensure Chesterfield did not fall to a defeat. Didn't appear to be anything he could do about the two goals conceded. Photo: Tina Jenner

Mixed. His mazy run and shot led to Dobra making it 2-1. Made some good tackles throughout. Passing and crossing let him down in the latter stages, perhaps tired.

Mixed. His mazy run and shot led to Dobra making it 2-1. Made some good tackles throughout. Passing and crossing let him down in the latter stages, perhaps tired. Photo: Tina Jenner

Couldn't prevent Bingham from finding the bottom corner in the first minute. But recovered well after that and did some great mopping up at the back. Calm in possession when under pressure. Came close to scoring when he volleyed over.

Couldn't prevent Bingham from finding the bottom corner in the first minute. But recovered well after that and did some great mopping up at the back. Calm in possession when under pressure. Came close to scoring when he volleyed over. Photo: Tina Jenner

His excellent recovery run and clearance off the line ensured Chesterfield took a point.

His excellent recovery run and clearance off the line ensured Chesterfield took a point. Photo: Catherine Ivill

