The prolific striker, who joined Town in the summer of 2021, signed for League One Peterborough United on Tuesday.

‘Kabs’ has initially joined on loan but the Posh have an obligation to buy him in the summer.

Posting on social media, Tshimanga said: “I just want to say a big thank you to all the Chesterfield fans for all the support that you have given me over my short but amazing time at the club. It’s something that will stay with me for the rest of my career.”

Kabongo Tshimanga.

Tshimanga scored 25 goals in 30 games last season before suffering a fractured leg and dislocated ankle in February which ended his campaign.

He said: “Unfortunately the timing of my injury was devastating for us all as I truly believed that last season we would have won the league!”

The 25-year-old had a move to Birmingham City fall through on the last day of the summer transfer window.

He has not been a regular starter this season but still bagged eight goals.

He continued: “Being fully fit and available all season I was more determined than ever to do the same, given the opportunity!

The striker finished by once again paying tribute to the Blues fans.

He added: “Thank you again for the love and support, it will never be forgotten.