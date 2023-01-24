Ash Palmer headed the winner on 88 minutes to secure the points to move the Spireites up to third.

It was an ugly win and it looked like being a frustrating evening before Palmer nodded in Jeff King’s corner.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “We have still got ambitions to win the league but initially our first target is to finish in the top three and then hopefully go from there so psychologically it was a great win tonight.

Kabongo Tshimanga was not in the matchday squad against Altrincham.

“We would have loved to have entertained the fans but it is tough.

“Post-Christmas is a time when it is win at all costs. Sometimes you do need just to win at all costs, be scrappy, and take your chance.

“We have come from West Brom away, 4-0, a bit of a rout, and sometimes it is hard in the next game so fair play to the players for sticking with it. There were mistakes, slips and wayward passes but the boys stuck with it and eventually that does get you the three points that you deserve.

“We know there are things we can do better, but it certainly was not down to a lack of effort. Defensively I thought we cleaned things up nicely.

“The manager let them know a little bit at half-time, he wanted a reaction. He wanted a bit more life from them.

“The boys were brave because things were not going to plan. Sometimes players go in their shell, but what was nice was that even though some lads were making mistakes they kept wanting the ball and I think the supporters appreciated that effort.

“Although it was not a fantastically exciting performance, we dominated, and it was a matter of just getting that goal.

“You are thinking it could be one of those nights but you are hoping it is not going to be one of the horrible nights when you lose 1-0.

“I just think our general play was a little bit off it tonight.

“I think everyone was gearing towards a frustrating end to the night and taking a point, but we were all going for the win.”

Kabongo Tshimanga was left out of the matchday squad and there is speculation surrounding the striker in the transfer window but Webb said the decision was ‘tactical.’

He explained: “It is a tough one because people will probably read a lot into it. It was tactical. We have got a lot of players not involved and tonight Kabby was one of them. His attitude has been first-class. I think we probably thought that Akwasi (Asante) could be the one to go up front if Quigs felt the effects of his bug.”

On any interest in Tshimanga, Webb continued: “Not that I am aware. I stay out of that department and those meetings. There has been nothing that I am aware of. All I do know is that when Kabs is around his focus is fully on the football club.”

And on any possible incomings, Webb added: “You never say never on it. Obviously you would be lying if you said there weren’t players that you look at and keep an eye on it. I know that there are teams looking at our players, especially the younger ones, because we are near the top of the league and playing ever so well."

Another selection decision was to start Lucas Covolan over Ross Fitzsimons.