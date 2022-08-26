Kabongo Tshimanga sends out message after getting off the mark against Barnet

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular striker scored within four minutes after coming off the bench to score Chesterfield’s third goal in a 3-1 win against Barnet on Friday night.

It was his first goal since February after being ruled out for the remainder of last season with a fractured leg and dislocated ankle.

“I have had a lot of minutes now and I feel like I am ready to start games now moving forward,” he said.

Kabongo Tshimanga has scored six goals against Barnet in his last three matches against the Bees.

"It is just about building up the minutes, I know that my time will come. As much as I am raring to go I know I have got to be patient.

"It has been a long time coming to finally get back on the pitch, but we have got great staff here who have been helping me to get back stronger than before."

It was understandably a horrible experience to be stretchered off and taken hospital but Tshimanga, who scored five goals against Barnet last season, is trying to see the positives.

"Being off has helped me appreciate the game a lot more and I am just raring to go now,” he explained.

"It is a moment I would not have liked to have gone through but I have learnt a lot from it and hopefully I have come out of the other side a lot stronger.

"It has been hard work coming back, the first week I was wearing a boot so I was just sitting around. It was hard being in the play-offs and not being able to contribute to the team to help them.

"I got loads of cards and gifts from the fans which was really nice. They have made it known that I am not alone during the recovery and they have been a massive help so I am grateful to them.”

Tshimanga’s goal, assisted by Armando Dobra, capped a perfect night for the unbeaten Spireites who went top of the league.