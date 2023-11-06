'Juggernaut' - Chesterfield's shock FA Cup win against Portsmouth makes national headlines
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites dumped the team currently top of League One out of the historic competition in front of the TV cameras on Sunday afternoon. Tom Naylor scored the winner against his old club, heading in Liam Mandeville’s teasing free-kick delivery, on 32 minutes.
Their reward is another home tie from a team from League One, with Leyton Orient visiting Derbyshire next month.
Here’s what some of the national media and other outlets made of Town’s impressive win...
BBC SPORT
"The home side, managed by ex-Portsmouth boss Paul Cook, were good value for their win and could have added to Tom Naylor's first-half strike. Fuelled with confidence, Chesterfield dominated after the interval. Portsmouth's only real sniff of an equaliser came midway through the second period when Paddy Lane delivered a cross on to the head of substitute Abu Kamara, only for his glancing effort to trickle wide. Although Pompey staged a brief rally in the closing stages, Chesterfield - who knocked out two EFL sides en route to the third round last season - held out to secure a memorable victory.”
THE NEWS PORTSMOUTH
“Abject Pompey were deservedly dumped out of the FA Cup by their former manager and ex-skipper on a nightmare day in Derbyshire. The Blues may be unbeaten in League One football since March, yet they suffered embarrassment at the hands of their non-league opponents. Tom Naylor’s 32nd-minute header settled the first round encounter in which John Mousinho’s men were well below par and a pale imitation of the side topping their division. Chesterfield were deserved winners, demonstrating more fight, desire and energy than the lacklustre visitors who suffered FA Cup defeat to a non-league side for only the second time in their history. The manager who memorably led Pompey to the League Two title in 2016-17 before leaving for Wigan 26 days later has assembled a Chesterfield side dominating the National League. And now they are in the second round of the FA Cup after humiliating the hapless Blues in front of the ITV cameras in a televised game.”
THE TIMES
“Move over, Wrexham. Thanks for the memories, Notts County. There’s a new juggernaut in the fifth tier. Portsmouth are the League One leaders — ergo the highest-ranked team to enter this season’s FA Cup so far — yet they could not handle Chesterfield here, losing 1-0. The outcome was their first loss in nearly seven months (save for an EFL Cup defeat on penalties by Peterborough United). Such an assessment proves that Chesterfield are clearly an extraordinary team for their level.”
THE GUARDIAN
"Chesterfield have dumped the 2008 winners, Portsmouth, out of the FA Cup in the first round – earning a home tie against Leyton Orient in the second round. Ryan Colclough almost doubled Chesterfield’s lead late on, but the National League leaders and 1997 FA Cup semi-finalists had done enough to advance to the second round.”
THE FA
“Both sides came into Chesterfield’s lunchtime clash with Portsmouth in good form and top of their respective divisions. Will Grigg showed the home side would not be overawed by the visit of a team two tiers above them by charging down goalkeeper Will Norris’ kick early on – with Norris relieved to see the ball ricochet to safety. The 2008 winners were ultimately undone by a former player, Tom Naylor heading home Liam Mandeville’s free-kick on 32 minutes for what turned out to be the winner."