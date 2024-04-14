Jubilant Sam Cox not surprised by Wealdstone's battling win over champions Chesterfield
The battling Londoners wrapped up a deserved 1-0 win thanks to Dillon De Silva’s solitary strike late in the second half.
And while others may have been shocked by the victory, the interim Stones manager was not one of them.
“We felt even with three games in a week that we would get a win today,” he said. “That may have been bold and people may have thought we were out of our minds, but we truly believed it.
“That's the attitude we have gone for in the last four to five games. It was amazing. I said to the boys all I have asked since I was given this role was for them to give me their all and leave their heart and soul on the pitch.
There was a lot of info to take in before the game, putting together a strategy to get through the game. It was an unbelievable performance, to a man they were fantastic.”
And Cox added that the manner of the performance had fully vindicated his faith in every one of his players.
“I didn’t have any doubts that whoever we selected would perform and that we would keep up our momentum,” he added.
“I have full trust in whoever comes in and is asked to do a job. The boys are fighting for this club and they care.
“In and out of possession the boys were fantastic and I couldn't ask any more, I'm so proud of the boys.”
Cox also praised the fans who packed into The Vale in big numbers.
“We want to keep the positive feeling going,” he said. “We can feel it in the terraces, the ground and the changing room.
“The fans have been magnificent, they have been brilliant from all the messages I have received.
“They have pulled the boys through a ridiculous schedule. If it wasn't for the fans being our 12th man it would be difficult.”
