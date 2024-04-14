Interim Wealdstone manager Sam Cox dished out the praise for his players after the win over Spireites.

The battling Londoners wrapped up a deserved 1-0 win thanks to Dillon De Silva’s solitary strike late in the second half.

And while others may have been shocked by the victory, the interim Stones manager was not one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We felt even with three games in a week that we would get a win today,” he said. “That may have been bold and people may have thought we were out of our minds, but we truly believed it.

“That's the attitude we have gone for in the last four to five games. It was amazing. I said to the boys all I have asked since I was given this role was for them to give me their all and leave their heart and soul on the pitch.

There was a lot of info to take in before the game, putting together a strategy to get through the game. It was an unbelievable performance, to a man they were fantastic.”

And Cox added that the manner of the performance had fully vindicated his faith in every one of his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t have any doubts that whoever we selected would perform and that we would keep up our momentum,” he added.

“I have full trust in whoever comes in and is asked to do a job. The boys are fighting for this club and they care.

“In and out of possession the boys were fantastic and I couldn't ask any more, I'm so proud of the boys.”

Cox also praised the fans who packed into The Vale in big numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to keep the positive feeling going,” he said. “We can feel it in the terraces, the ground and the changing room.

“The fans have been magnificent, they have been brilliant from all the messages I have received.