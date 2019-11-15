John Sheridan on extending the loans of Gevaro and Jermaine McGlashan, team news for Chorley and what points target Chesterfield need from next 10 games

John Sheridan says he would like to keep Oldham Athletic loanee Gevaro Nepomuceno for the rest of the season.

The left winger is on loan from the Latics until January and has chipped in with one goal and a couple of assists so far.

When asked whether any talks had taken place with Oldham about extending his loan, Sheridan said: "Not yet. I would like to keep him but I have not had that discussion. I will just let him carry on, he has done alright. He is part of a team who is on a decent run, he is a good player and when the time comes I will make that decision. If you are asking me the question now I would keep him but that is not my decision I will have to ask the Oldham."

Another player on loan at The Blues until January is Swindon Town midfielder Jermaine McGlashan.

The 31-year-old joined Chesterfield in August but has only made five starts.

On McGlashan, Sheridan said: "It is difficult because he is on loan and he is not playing much. I am not stupid enough to think that the lad has come in and he is happy not to be playing at weekends. He is a good lad and an experienced player. I know he wants to be playing more but unfortunately he has not played as much as he could. Again we will come to that when it has to be sorted out."

Sheridan has almost a full squad to choose from for the game against bottom club Chorley at the Proact tomorrow (3pm).

Shwan Jalal, Laurence Maguire, Sam Wedgbury, Curtis Weston and Tom Denton are all available for selection.

Jalal went off injured against Ebbsfleet United last time out with a back problem but has recovered.

Maguire has been out since the middle of September through illness but is back in training.

Wedgbury has missed four weeks with a calf injury but Sheridan confirmed he is back and is in the squad for Chorley.

Denton did not play against Ebbsfleet because of an ankle injury suffered in training.

David Buchanan made his first for two months against Ebbsfleet and has come through the last two weeks of training.

Josef Yarney has a slight twinge in his hamstring, according to Sheridan, and will need assessing ahead of tomorrow.

Anthony Gerrard has a calf niggle and has not been training but is back running.

The Spireites have won four of their last six in the National League but are still only three points above the relegation zone.

"It is our best run of the season obviously but we've got to possibly look at taking 24 points from the next 30, we have got to be thinking along them lines," Sheridan said.

"We are very wary of where we are in the league and it is very tight at the bottom but we just got to look at ourselves and carry on the run we are on.

"Our aim is to get away from the bottom four at the moment in time but, at the same time, if you keep winning all of a sudden you are looking above yourself a bit more."

The visitors to the Proact tomorrow are bottom of the league with one win in 20, have the second worst defensive record in the division and are the lowest scorers.

But Sheridan is determined to ensure his team do not underestimate the Lancashire part-timers.

He said: "I think people are expecting us to win it but we are going to have to earn the right to win it.

"I have watched them a few times.

"They have drawn a lot of games.

"They are very tight, get men behind the ball, don't score a lot of goals.

"Possession-wise they are a good footballing side.

"I am very wary of them, I am not taking them for granted because they are bottom of the league.

"I am expecting a really tough game.

"If we take our foot off the pedal we will get beat.

"I want us to be on the front foot and get at them."