John Sheridan has gone with a strong side for the final home game of the season this afternoon.

There are five changes to the side that started the Good Friday defeat at Gateshead, with Curtis Weston, Joe Rowley, Tom Denton, Josef Yarney and Ellis Chapman coming into the line-up.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Barry, Chapman, Yarney, Hollis, Evans, Smith, Weston, Rowley, Boden, Denton. Subs: Carter, Shaw, Weir, McKay, Kiwomya.