John Sheridan left satisfied by Chesterfield display against Rotherham United

John Sheridan was content with much of what he saw in Chesterfield's 2-1 defeat by League One Rotherham United.

The game was evenly contested for the most part, with chances spurned at either end and some nice passages of play from the non-league outfit.

Chesterfield pleased their manager with their efforts, although he admitted there's still some rust to be shaken off.

"I thought there were some good things in the game for us," he said.

"Again, it's still pre-season, against a team who were in the Championship.

"I knew it'd be a good run out for us, more for our fitness levels and getting a bit of shape to us.

"It's our first, if we're looking at good opposition, since we came back so it was a really good workout.

"There's still things we need to work on and make ourselves better, but overall I was pleased."

Sheridan wasn't happy with the defending for either Millers goal.

The first came from a cross that took a nick from Anthony Gerrard's swinging boot on its way past Shwan Jalal.

The second was a penalty, after Carlton Morris had gone clean through and had to be felled by last man Will Evans.

"I'm disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded, that's probably the biggest downer from the game," said Sheridan.

"Two poor goals on our part.

"But there's still a bit of rustiness to get out. If you're going to make mistakes, make them when you can afford to in pre-season games."

Liam Mandeville stood out once again for the men in blue, getting involved in a lot of attacks but also dropping deep to help out when Rotherham had possession.

His manager expects him to be influential this season in the National League, but wants to see the former Doncaster Rovers youngster operate in areas where he can hurt teams.

"I want him on the ball as much as possible, as high up the pitch as possible.

"Listen he's not out and out striker, but he's just got this confidence in himself when he's on the ball.

"I'm trying to teach him, sometimes he does a bit too much.

"He puts a shift in.

"I want him in the opposition half as high up the pitch, causing problems.

"He'll be a big player for us, he's got that little bit of cuteness, he sees things that other players don't see."

Another player who came in for praise was the Chesterfield goalscorer, centre-half Will Evans.

He created the attack that brought the goal with one of his stirring runs down the right flank, then finished it off with a rasping drive.

"He's good when he gets going, galloping up there," said Sheridan.

"He's good on the ball, a strong runner.

"When he breaks out from defence with the ball he's strong, moves people, gets us up the pitch quickly.

"I thought it was a good performance from him defensively and a great finish."