John Sheridan disappointed with lethargic Chesterfield in defeat to Gateshead

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan admits his side just “didn’t get going” during their 1-0 defeat at Gateshead.

The Spireites boss saw his charges’ impressive six-game unbeaten run come to an untimely end.

But it’s job done for Sheridan, whose first task when taking the reins was to keep the club up - before a promotion charge next term.

“I don’t like losing and everyone knows that about me,” admitted Sheridan.

“Sometimes it’s about the manner in which you lose I just don’t think we got going today.

“We were very lethargic today, especially first half.

“We had over 600 fans here today and we just didn’t give them any belief that we would go on and win the game. We didn’t get going at all.

“It’s very disappointing because it hasn’t happened too many times since I’ve been here.

“We were just very scrappy all game and we just made it look difficult and it shouldn’t have been.

“Second half I thought we were probably the better team. We need to be a lot better on the ball, we can’t keep relying of 60 or 70 yard passes to Tom Denton.

“He’s good at what he does but we need to play football better.”

Sheridan is adamant the decisive penalty shouldn’t have been given.

He said: “It’s not a penalty but it was given.

“Sometimes you get them and sometimes you don’t.

“Our performance didn’t warrant us getting anything from the game.”

Sheridan tried to spice things up with the introductions of Alex Kiwomya, Tom Denton and Ellis Chapman.

But after the defeat, the manager believes he should have let some of his young bucks make the trip and given them the chance to impress.

He said: “I made changes but it was more of the same. I’m throwing people on who know the game.

“Sometimes I think ‘why didn’t I bring some of the younger guys and give them a chance’.

“I’m the manager, I make the decisions and I get judged by them.

“Even though I’ve done a decent job since I’ve been here, I don’t like losing.

“Sometimes you can hold your hands up and say you’ve been unlucky but we haven’t created anything.”