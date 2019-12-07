John Sheridan blasts Chesterfield captain Will Evans for "ruining" and "costing" the Spireites in defeat to Bromley

John Sheridan blasted Chesterfield captain Will Evans after today’s defeat to Bromley and accused him of “ruining” and “costing” the Spireites.

Town deservedly led at half-time through Mike Fondop’s 10th goal of the season after 15 minutes and were well in control of the game.

The Blues looked like doubling their lead in the second-half but Bromley’s Ben Williamson headed home a free-kick from Luke Coulson on 78 minutes after Evans conceded a clumsy foul.

And four minutes later Evans diverted a cross from Coulson into his own net just moments after Chesterfield looked to have been denied a strong shout for a penalty on Gevaro Nepomuceno.

“I thought it was a good performance against a team who are going well,” Sheridan said.

“The most danger was from set-plays, long throws, the only time (Luke) Coddington has had anything to do is when the throw-ins came into the box.

“I felt we should have pushed on second-half and tried to get the second a bit more but again we have been beat.

“It (the perfomance) was as good as Notts County when we beat them.

“We have come away with nothing from the game which is a massive downer for us.

“There were some good performances today as well.”

Evans was Chesterfield’s Player of the Year last season and took over the captaincy in September but has struggled for consistency.

And Sheridan had some strong words for him after today’s defeat.

“My captain makes a decision which has cost us the game and I am picking him out,” he said.

“He has ruined a good, solid performance in a game we should not have got beat.

“It is what we have done all season; individuals making silly (mistakes).

“He does not have to win the ball.

“He puts us under pressure and it ends up a goal.

“My captain can’t make decisions like that.

“He has done it too many times this season so he needs to stand up for himself and I have told him.

“For me, he has cost us the game.

“It is ridiculous the decision making that sometimes we make on the pitch.

“I am gutted because it was a good, solid performance.”

Shreridan added: “It was a stonewall penalty as well (on Gevaro), I have seen it again. It is a stonewaller.”