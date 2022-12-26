Former Spireite Caolan Lavery gave the Iron the lead on 34 minutes but Quigley curled in an equaliser six minutes later before putting Town in front just after half-time at Glanford Park.

The Blues were not at their fluent best but they still hit the woodwork three times through Liam Mandeville, Darren Oldaker and Armando Dobra.

This was Town’s first league win at Glanford Park in 27 years and it was an important one because both Notts County and Wrexham collected three points. The victory cements Chesterfield’s place in third in the table.

Joe Quigley scored twice in Chesterfield's win at Scunthorpe United.

Spireites boss Paul Cook was sent to the stands by referee Scott Simpson midway through the second-half and will now face a touchline ban.

Cook made three changes from the last league game 16 days ago against Dorking Wanderers. In came Mike Jones, Tim Akinola and Quigley for Ollie Banks, Akwasi Asante and Kabongo Tshimanga.

Scunthorpe were led by former Spireite Michael Nelson, who is currently the Iron’s interim manager, while ex-Blues players Alfie Beestin and Lavery started for the hosts.

Chesterfield were a bit flat in the final third in the first-half but they still struck the woodwork twice.

First, Mandeville smacked the inside of the post with a left-footed effort from inside the area before Oldaker then hit the same post from about 15 yards via a superb fingertip save by teenage home goalkeeper Owen Foster, 17, but he injured himself in making the stop and he could not continue.

Scunthorpe’s biggest threat was on the break with the lively Beestin, Rob Apter and Lavery causing problems - and it was two of those three who combined for the opener on 34 minutes as Beestin slipped in Lavery who slotted in.

But the hosts’ lead was cancelled out just six minutes later when Quigley did well to work half a yard for himself before curling into the bottom corner from about 20 yards on his left foot.

Just four minutes into the second-half Quigley had his second goal of the afternoon as he tucked in King’s low cross following a swift counter.

Moments later, the Spireites hit the woodwork for a third time as Dobra let fly from distance.

Chesterfield remained in control until the latter stages when they invited pressure on and gave away needless fouls and possession.

With just over 10 minutes to go, substitute Cameron Wilson almost grabbed an equaliser but his near-post drive was expertly blocked by Fitzsimons with his legs and they received another let-off when Lavery’s volley from a corner was blocked near the goal-line.